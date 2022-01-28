Your Photos
PROGRAMMING ALERT: Newscasts to air on KEYC NBC due to golf on CBS

Due to golf on CBS, our newscasts will air on KEYC NBC.(KEYC News Now)
By Mitch Keegan
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A programming note for you for today and Saturday.

Our 5:00 & 6:00 evening newscasts tonight as well as our Saturday 6 PM newscast will air on our NBC station due to golf on CBS.

You can find KEYC NBC over the air on channel 7-1, on Charter Spectrum channels 7 & 787 as well as the other providers you see listed, including Mediacm, Comcast, Midco, Dish Network and DirecTV.

Join us this tonight at 5 & 6 as well as tomorrow at 6 for your local news, weather and sports on KEYC NBC.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

