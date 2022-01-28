Prosecutors in Floyd killing probe use-of-force training

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The commander of the Minneapolis Police Department’s training division says officers are trained that they must intervene to stop the use of unreasonable force.

Inspector Katie Blackwell was on the stand for a second day Friday in the trial of three former officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights when he was killed under the knee of fellow Officer Derek Chauvin.

Prosecutors say the officers did nothing to stop Chauvin and failed to start CPR after Floyd stopped breathing and officers couldn’t find a pulse.

