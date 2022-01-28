Your Photos
Splash pad coming to North Mankato

Artist rendering of splash pad that is set to be installed in North Mankato in the summer of 2022.(City of North Mankato)
By Mitch Keegan
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A splash pad is coming to the city of North Mankato.

According to a release from the city, the splash pad will be built next to Fallenstein Playground on Howard Drive in Upper North Mankato.

The splash pad is being funded by a donation from the Ward Family Foundation of $150,000 and will be matched by city funds.

City officials are finalizing design and logistics to prepare for installation in the summer of 2022 with an anticipated opening also in the summer of 2022.

