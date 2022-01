MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — St. Clair’s Devin Embacher reached a career milestone in Thursday’s game against Nicollet.

The senior scored his 1,000th career point with the Cyclones.

St. Clair picked up the 80-25 victory against Nicollet. The Cyclones are back in action Saturday against Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial.

