Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

2 officers wounded in Houston shooting out of hospital

This January 2021 photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Roland Caballero....
This January 2021 photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Roland Caballero. Caballero, who was hospitalized in stable condition Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, with a gunshot wound to the neck, has been charged with three counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer and an aggravated robbery count after engaging in a shootout with Houston police after a chase.(Houston Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Two Houston police officers wounded in a Thursday shootout with a suspect have been discharged from the hospital.

In a statement Friday, the Houston Police Department said one officer remains hospitalized in stable condition.

The statement also identified the man suspected of exchanging gunfire with the officers.

Video shows shootout between Houston police and suspect

Thirty-one-year-old Roland Caballero, who is hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the neck, is charged with three counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer and an aggravated robbery count.

It’s unclear from jail and court records if he has an attorney.

The shootout came at the end of a police chase.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow covers homes and other buildings Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Mankato, Minn.
New businesses begin to set up shop in Mankato
FILE — Local law enforcement agencies arrested a Fairmont man for drug possession on Thursday.
Fairmont man arrested, charged after drug bust
Travis John Carlson, 38, right, and Tonia Lee Marsh, 41, left, both of St. Peter, were arrested...
St. Peter pair charged after attempting to steal Swan Lake Catholic Church bell
Authorities say 21 members of a drug-trafficking organization have been charged with...
21 charged with trafficking drugs in northern Minnesota
Darwin Silva
Former MAPS teacher speaks out after termination

Latest News

Valerie Weber
Minnesota State Mankato student sounds alarm after being left behind
Minnesota State Mankato student sounds alarm after being left behind
FILE - This image provided by the U.S. Department of Justice shows a reward poster for Cliver...
Alleged Maduro co-conspirator says CIA knew about coup plans
Iowa’s 83-73 loss to Purdue was a tale of two halves
Iowa’s 83-73 loss to Purdue was a tale of two halves
Iowa lawmaker goes viral for obscene gesture at rally in Des Moines
Iowa lawmaker goes viral for obscene gesture at rally in Des Moines