Augie basketball teams get road wins at Bemidji State

WOMEN'S RECAP

The Augustana women’s basketball team outscored Bemidji State 40-15 to close the game and overcome a 20-point deficit to defeat the Beavers, 69-64, on Friday night in Bemidji, Minnesota.

The Vikings are elevated to 10-7 overall and 6-7 within the NSIC while the Beavers move to 10-8 overall and 8-6 within the loop.

At the 6:21 mark in the third quarter, the Vikings faced its largest deficit of the game at 49-29. From that point, Augustana would make a run for it, scoring 11 unanswered points.

Vishe’ Rabb scored five-straight points for the Vikings to start the run, making a layup and earning three points from the free-throw line.

Aby Phipps would follow Rabb, converting an old-fashioned three-point play.

Kenzie Rensch, known for giving ball handlers trouble, had back-to-back steals that translated into layups for the Vikings to put the Beavers on their heels, as the lead diminished to eight points at 49-41.

Rabb and Rensch would account for two more baskets before the conclusion of the third quarter, with Rensch’s basket once again coming off of a steal to head into the final quarter of play down six, 55-49.

A steal by Rabb with 1:33 to go in the game would not only translate into a layup to give Augustana a 64-62 lead, one it would not lose.

The Beavers had chances down the stretch to tie, or regain the lead, but would be forced to foul and extend Augustana’s lead to 69-64 before the final buzzer sounded.

Rabb led the Vikings scoring 20 points going 7-of-8 from the charity stripe, while Jennifer Aadland scored 11 points.

Aislinn Duffy was just shy of a double-double having nine points to pair with 11 rebounds.

Augustana had 12 steals in the game, as Rensch accounted for five while Rabb had four.

The Vikings had an impressive showing from its bench accounting for 22 points.

The Beavers were led by Rachael Heittola with 23 points and 14 rebounds.

Up Next

After Saturday’s game was canceled at Minnesota Crookston, the Vikings will be back in action hosting Winona State and Upper Iowa on Friday and Saturday next week. Friday’s contest will be at the Sanford Pentagon taking place at 5:30 p.m. The tilt against Upper Iowa will be at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday inside the Elmen Center.

MEN’S RECAP

Leading 71-69 and under 10 seconds on the clock, Adam Dykman secured perhaps his biggest rebound of his season. That allowed Jameson Bryan to sink to free throws and send the Augustana men’s basketball team to a 73-69 win over Bemidji State Friday night.

Augustana, 16-2 on the season and 10-2 in the NSIC, overcame a raucous crowd in Bemidji, Minnesota, to prevail in a game that was tied at halftime and tied again at 56 with 10:01 remaining in the game.

Dykman sank a 3-point basket with 9:32 on the clock to give the Vikings the lead, one they would not relinquish but not without a battle from the Beavers. Augustana’s lead stretched ever so slightly to seven points over the next six minutes when Dykman sank a free throw for a 69-62 lead and 3:38 remaining.

From there, Bemidji State (6-12, 3-11) scored four-straight points to make it a 69-66 game where Augustana head coach Tom Billeter called timeout to regroup.

Coming out of the break, Bryan drew a foul and sank a pair of free throws with 1:26 remaining to put the pressure on BSU.

Travis Bianco answered for the Beavers, scoring on an old-fashioned three-point play, but those would be the final points Bemidji State would score as Augustana ran off nearly 35 seconds on its final possession.

The Vikings ran the shot clock down to just a single second as Bryan tossed up a look that drew iron, but Dykman soared above the crowd to secure the rebound. He quickly passed to Bryan at the top of the key, where he was fouled and sank the aforementioned free throws to seal the game at 73-69.

The final 10 minutes was a remarkably low-scoring affair compared to the first half, where each team shot over 60 percent from the field. For the game, Augustana shot 47.2 percent while Bemidji State shot 48.3 percent.

Dykman needed eight points entering the game to surpass 1,000 in his Augustana career. He easily surpassed that total with a game-high 24 points to become the 36th member of the 1,000-point club for Augustana men’s basketball. He tallied the 24 points on 9-of-15 shooting, making four 3-point baskets, grabbed five rebounds and dished four assists.

Tyler Riemersma recorded the 31st double-double of his career with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Bryan totaled 11 points and five assists while Isaac Fink reached double-figures with 19 points.

Bianco led the way for Bemidji State with 21 points.

Augustana remains on the road Saturday for a 3:30 p.m. tipoff at Minnesota Crookston.

