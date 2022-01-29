Blair and Simonet honored between Bulldog wins

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR6) - It was the night to be a Bulldog fan on Friday night. The eleventh-ranked league leaders had a Friday night date in Romano Gymnasium with Southwest Minnesota State.

Bulldogs did not leave any space for the Mustangs; protecting the dog house, 91-62 the final.

Final from Duluth. Big nights from Andrews and Blair propel Bulldogs to big home win!@SuperiorChoice_ #MakeMoves x @UMDBulldogMBB pic.twitter.com/2l47XhBx1g — UMD Athletics (@UMDBulldogs) January 29, 2022

Drew Blaire and Austin Andrews each capped off the night with 21 points.

In between games, Bulldog Country honored their two newest members of the 1,000 career point club; sophomore Drew Blair and fifth-year senior Ann Simonet.

On Friday night, the Lady ‘Dogs were also ready to rock’n’roll, looking for their seventh win in a row welcoming in the Mustangs from SMSU.

UMD led 35-26 at the half and kept the buckets coming to secure their seventh straight, 65-49.

Bulldogs pull away in second half to extend win streak to 7 games!@SuperiorChoice_ #BulldogCountry x @UMDWomensBBall pic.twitter.com/frYlqvaC86 — UMD Athletics (@UMDBulldogs) January 29, 2022

