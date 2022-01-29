Blue Earth County officials, parties prepare for 2022 caucuses

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — “So caucuses are going to allow those individuals to express those interests on those political activities related to candidates and any issues that are important to them. That’s when they start building their platforms, so the parties know what issues are important to their members,” Blue Earth County Property and Environmental Resources Director Michael Stalberger said.

Election season is gearing up in Blue Earth County, with DFL and GOP caucuses set to take place on Tuesday.

“Make it known that you want to be involved at a party level even as a volunteer. Someone who wants to put a lawn sign in their yard or write letters to the editor. Doing more than just showing up at the poll, but you’re showing up all year round,” Blue Earth County DFL chair Dawn Campbell stated.

Caucuses aren’t an official way to vote, but they are meetings where parties can endorse candidates, select delegates and set goals and values.

“Trying to get new people involved and to realize that if we don’t stand up for ourselves and what those issues are then things will just happen to us. So, by getting involved and at least entering the conversation,” Blue Earth County Republicans chair Yvonne Simon explained.

For the DFL, this year’s caucus will look different from in years past, with the event being held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This county is deciding to opt into a more contactless caucus because normally we get together and there are hundreds of people that gather in a school site,” Campbell said.

The Blue Earth County DFL will have five volunteer-hosted sites for extra information and to pick up forms at: Vernon Center City Hall, Maple River Jr./Sr. High School, Lake Crystal Elementary School, Maple River West and Mankato East High School.

Blue Earth County Republicans will be caucusing Tuesday in Armstrong Hall at Minnesota State University, Mankato. Event organizers are asking that attendees follow the college’s mask policy and wear a face covering at the event.

“The registration will start at 6 p.m. and the actual presentation will start at 7,” Simon said.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.