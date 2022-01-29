Bulldogs hold off late push from Broncos for 5-4 win

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The UMD men’s hockey team earned a big 5-4 win over Western Michigan in game one of their weekend series.

The Broncos overcame a pair of two-goal deficits throughout the game, but never took the lead. UMD senior defenseman Hunter Lellig scored on a one-timer from Quinn Olson for the game-winning goal with just over 11 minutes left in the third period. It was his first goal of the season.

Fifth-year defenseman Matt Anderson also tallied his first goal of the season on a wrister from the point.

The Bulldogs move into a tie in the NCHC standings with the Broncos ahead of game two of their series.

Game time on Saturday night is set for 7:07p.m. and will be live on the My9 Sports Network.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.