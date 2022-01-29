Climb 2 Feed Kids event to kick off at Mount Kato Sunday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — For the first time, the annual Climb 2 Feed Kids event will be held as an outdoor event.

Starting at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Climb and Slide event will be hosted at Mount Kato as a relay-style climbing competition.

This year’s event is presented by Scheels, and supports Feeding Our Communities Partners, which provides free meals to students in grades K-8.

Each team raises at least $1,000 in support of the program’s mission.

“Climb 2 Feed Kids is an important part of our programing, Feeding Our Communities Partners, the annual fundraising event typically supports half of our food budget, which supports our programs, the Back Pack Food Program, our high school pantry and our summertime services as well,” Feeding Our Communities Partners Executive Director Sheri Sander-Silva explained.

Other activities that day include an outdoor kid zone with snow coloring and mini snowman kits and activities and refreshments in the warming tent.

