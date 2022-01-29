Iowa’s 83-73 loss to Purdue was a tale of two halves

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - For Iowa, just playing a close game with No. 6 Purdue wasn’t enough.

“There’s been a lot of times we’ve gotten down in the first half this year, fought our way back,” said sophomore Keegan Murray. “That’s not what great teams do. They compete and fight the whole 40 minutes.”

In the first half, Iowa had trouble with Purdue’s offense,

“In the first half of feel like we were not connected,” sophomore Kris Murray said. “In the first half of feel like we were not connected, like when to double and we left all of their shooters open.”

But in the second half, it almost turned around. Iowa cut to deficit to as close as five.

“Our defense was way better,” said head coach Fran McCaffery. “And our offense, we got into the bonus, we were driving the ball, multiple penetration. That is the way we have to played in order to be able to beat that team.”

Kris Murray sparked the second half comeback with 17 points in the final frame.

“I’ve just been playing with lot of confidence, it’s just been rising this whole season. I think I’m at the peak right now,” Murray said. “We showed a lot of grit and toughness in that comeback.”

Every time Iowa attempted to break through, Purdue’s shooters closed the door. The Boilermakers shot 6-of-10 from behind the three-point line in the second half.

“Credit to them they hit big shot after big shot,” Kris Murray said.

“You are proud of the guys for fighting the way they did, but then you were disappointed because they know better,” McCaffery said. “Hopefully we will learn from it.”

