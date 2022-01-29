Klein makes history as UMD women take down MSU

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The UMD women’s hockey team earned a 4-2 win over Minnesota State on Friday night.

Anna Klein made Bulldog history in the first period, playing in her program-record 148th consecutive game.

Anna Klein has become UMD's consecutive games played record holder after taking the first shift of the game. The fifth-year senior has played 148 games in her career -- in a row. Congrats to our durable captain!!! pic.twitter.com/vWFRSx5I4c — UMD Women's Hockey (@UMDWHockey) January 28, 2022

With an assist on Giguere's goal, Gabbie Hughes has now become the 10th player in program history to reach the 150 mark, and the seventh fastest to hit it. pic.twitter.com/1aVjt8nRm7 — UMD Women's Hockey (@UMDWHockey) January 28, 2022

Gabbie Hughes also made history, tallying her 150th career point as a Bulldog. UMD will go for the sweep on Saturday afternoon at 3:01pm at AMSOIL Arena.

@UMDWHockey once again advocating for mental health on & off the ice in their Mental Health Awareness game accompanied by the Green Bandana Project💚 #EndTheStigma



come grab your green bandana & support the Lady ‘Dogs!!!



HIGHLIGHTS: @KBJR6news & @CBS3Duluth at 10! pic.twitter.com/lcfP2YgebT — Lex Bass (@lex_basss) January 28, 2022

