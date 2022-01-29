Klein makes history as UMD women take down MSU
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The UMD women’s hockey team earned a 4-2 win over Minnesota State on Friday night.
Anna Klein made Bulldog history in the first period, playing in her program-record 148th consecutive game.
Gabbie Hughes also made history, tallying her 150th career point as a Bulldog. UMD will go for the sweep on Saturday afternoon at 3:01pm at AMSOIL Arena.
