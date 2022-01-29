Local representatives look ahead to upcoming Minnesota lawmaking session

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – COVID-19 will be a big focus this year, as state lawmakers begin the 2022 session on Monday.

There will be other big issues as well, including a bonding bill and a projected $7.7 billion surplus.

Local representatives expect the states projected more than $7 billion surplus to be a big talking point in the coming months, but the big question is how will that money be used.

By the end of June 2023, Minnesota’s state budget is projected to have a $7.7 billion surplus.

“My focus and what I feel like we should do with that is to invest and really focus on families, workers, and average Minnesotans,” Rochester Representative Liz Boldon (DFL) said.

This surplus is considered to be “one time money” so once it’s spent, the money is gone.

“Frankly, I think one time funding items,” Byron Representative Duane Quam (R) said. “So, if we look through and there are a lot of old bridges that are past their life expectancy, lets go ahead and knock them off with cash.”

Minnesota State Capital (KTTC)

In addition to deciding how to spend the extra money, lawmakers will weigh more than $5 billion in projects around the state.

“I would like to see the waste water and drinking water projects dollar funded,” Quam said.

“I think there’s great opportunity to fund projects of both the infrastructure of our communities and to help keep people well, safe, and moving forward,” Bolden said.

The next few months will be a crucial time for lawmakers.

“We’ve lost a lot of businesses and we have to look at addressing to have jobs here, which means being competitive,” Quam said. “I think we need to look at options for education.”

“I think it presents us with huge opportunities to invest in ways that benefit families across Minnesota,” Bolden said. “Families and workers.”

This will be the third lawmaking session that’s been impacted by COVID-19.

Lawmakers say some of their priorities will be getting resources and additional relief to hospitals and long-term care centers.

The session starts Monday, January 31 through May 23rd.

