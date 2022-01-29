Mayo Clinic Health System makes improvements to Madison East Center

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato is making big changes to its Madison East Center location.

It’s all part of a $10 million rebranding project, which funded the construction of a new radiology facility.

It features state-of-the-art CT and PET scan equipment, plus upgraded X-ray and MRI machines.

Mayo says the new space helps meet a growing demand for care. Most outpatient radiology services were performed at its main campus on Marsh Street, but now, the addition is freeing up more room for ER and hospital patients.

The new facility opened its doors Monday.

“It literally took my breath away seeing it all come together, so to see it in-person, to see it come to fruition has just been a beautiful event,” said April Lanz, vice chair of administration at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.

The hallways of the new facility are bursting with color courtesy of local artists.

“Typically, when people are coming for things, there’s a lot of anxiety. Even if these art pieces can uplift somebody for even just a brief moment in this building in their day, that is really our objective. I love that Mayo has such a strong backing of the artists in our community,” interior designer Heather Clark stated.

Construction is still underway at Madison East to redo the building’s exterior and expand the Mayo Clinic Store. A grand opening will be held in April after the project wraps up.

