New documentary to explore Jodi Huisentruit case nearly 27 years later

MASON CITY, Iowa (KEYC) — It has been almost 27 years since KIMT news anchor Jodi Huisentruit went missing in Mason City, Iowa.

Robin Wolfram, a colleague and friend of Huisentruit’s, will never forget the phone ringing at around 7:30 a.m., when she found out Huisentruit didn’t show up for work that morning and items were found scattered around her car.

A new “20/20″ documentary, called “Gone at Dawn,” will premiere Friday on ABC and explores new leads in the case.

”Any time anybody raises the name Jodi Huisentruit, whether it’s a documentary or online or some sort of related story, it just keeps the awareness out there that this story still exists and the crime has not been solved,” Wolfram said.

Wolfram describes Huisentruit as someone who was full of life and energy.

”I often use the word effervescent. I mean, she just drew people in like a magnet. People were always surrounding her wherever she went.”

Huisentruit was 27 when she went missing on June 27, 1995.

