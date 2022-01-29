Your Photos
No. 2 Iowa falls 19-13 to No. 1 Penn State in front of a sold-out crowd at Carver-Hawkeye Arena

By Chelsie Brown
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - No team had more than a 10-point lead, and both squads had a chance to win the dual when the 197 pounders hit the mat. No. 1 vs No. 2 was worth the wait.

Penn State jumped out to a 10-0 team lead, but the Hawkeyes brought the match to 10-10 after wins by Max Murin, Kalen Young and Alex Marinelli.

A decision by Penn State’s Max Dean over Jacob Warner at 197 put the match out of reach, but Tony Cassioppi took a top-5 win over Penn State’s Greg Kerkvliet to make the final team score 19-13.

14,905 fans packed Carver-Hawkeye Arena to see the matchup.

This is Iowa’s first dual meet loss of the season, and their first since February 24th, 2019, against Oklahoma State. The Hawkeyes next face Wisconsin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on February 5th.

Full results:

125        #7 Drew Hildebrandt (PSU) major dec. Jesse Ybarra (IA), 9-0; 0-4

133        #1 Roman Bravo-Young (PSU) dec. #3 Austin DeSanto (IA), 3-2; 0-7

141        #1 Nick Lee (PSU) dec. #2 Jaydin Eierman (IA), 6-4 SV1; 0-10

149        #10 Max Murin (IA) dec. #19 Beau Bartlett (PSU), 4-1; 3-10

157        #12 Kaleb Young (IA) dec. Terrell Barraclough (PSU), 2-0; 6-10

165        #5 Alex Marinelli (IA) major dec. #11 Brady Berge (PSU), 10-10

174        #1 Carter Starocci (PSU) dec. #2 Michael Kemerer (IA), 2-1 TB1; 10-13

184        #1 Aaron Brooks (PSU) dec. #17 Abe Assad dec. (IA), 8-3; 10-16

197        #2 Max Dean (PSU) dec. #4 Jacob Warner (IA), 8-3; 10-19

285        #5 Tony Cassioppi (IA) dec. #3 Greg Kerkvliet (PSU); 7-2

