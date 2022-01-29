Women’s Premier Soccer League coming to South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One of the top women’s soccer league’s in the country is coming to South Dakota.

The Women’s Premier Soccer League has expanded to include Sioux Falls for their up coming 2022 season.

The Sioux Falls City Futbol Club, founded in 2021, will join the 24-year old league which has more than 125 clubs in 35 states. Rosters feature elite amateur collegiate, post collegiate, international and standout preps with notable alumni like Alex Morgan, Brandi Chastain and Abby Wambach.

The season typically starts in May and runs through July. More information, including team colors, venue, and coaching staffs will be announced on their website siouxfallscityfc.com. You can also view them on Twitter , Facebook & Instagram .

The full WPSL release is below:

The Women’s Premier Soccer League announced today, Sioux Falls City Futbol Club has joined the league for the 2022 season. With the announcement, the league expands its membership into South Dakota.

“We are excited to bring an elite level of women’s soccer to Sioux Falls and look forward to fulfilling our mission of empowering women through soccer,” Melissa Nelson, Sioux Falls City FC co-owner, said.

Established in 2021, Sioux Falls City FC was formed as a community-focused amateur soccer club that strives to provide the highest level of developmental soccer opportunities for elite female soccer players in the Sioux Falls region.

The club’s ownership group consists of former college athletes who have children playing collegiate women’s soccer at Division I and II programs of the NCAA – Melissa Nelson, Emily Thomas, Gabe Nelson, and Eric Thomas.

For its inaugural season, SCFC will offer season tickets and individual game tickets. Conference alignments and schedules will be announced by the league soon.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.