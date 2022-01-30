13th annual Anthony Ford Pond Hockey Classic wraps up

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 13th annual Anthony Ford Pond Hockey Classic is in the books.

Each year, the competition brings players of all ages and skill levels together to raise money for a good cause.

Nearly 50 teams faced off this weekend in Spring Lake Park; 15 in Saturday’s adult games and 32 in Sunday’s youth games.

12 rinks were assembled to accommodate them.

Organizers said the event made a successful comeback from last year when it was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Larry Wild, chairman of the Anthony Ford Pond Hockey Classic Committee stated, “There’s just a nice crowd out here today, and we couldn’t have ordered a nicer day.”

All proceeds will go to the Anthony Ford Fund.

Ford was just nine years old when he died of leukemia in 2006.

The Mankato native was an avid NHL fan who dreamed of becoming the “Next Great One” like his favorite player Wayne Gretzky.

The Fund was launched in his memory to raise money for therapeutic advances for childhood leukemia and local hockey needs.

Wild added, “Anthony wanted to be the ‘Next Great One,’ and we really think he is. He’s still impacting people, and helping the Mankato hockey community, and helping people get together and have fun playing hockey.”

Ford’s mother, Robin, said it’s special to see so many keeping his legacy alive.

“It just brings back so many happy memories for me. There’s kids here that knew Anthony, that played with him, and now they’re parents of kids that are playing. It’s just really awesome to see,” she explained. “If Anthony was here, the one thing he would always be saying to other people is support each other, be kind to each other. Somebody else is always having a harder day than you are and remember that, and just to have fun and enjoy your life.”

