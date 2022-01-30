6 LCWM bests St. Clair in ‘Coaches versus Cancer’ match up

ST. CLAIR, Minn. (KEYC) - The 13-5 St. Clair boys’ basketball squad hosted state-ranked Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial for its annual Coaches versus Cancer game, Saturday night.

The 14-4 Knights came out on top 61-38 to put an end to their previous two-game losing streak.

The unofficial grand total raised by St. Clair in the Coaches versus Cancer event is $22,000.

