Carbon monoxide poisoning at Ohio hotel; 7 in critical condition

Seven people were hospitalized in critical condition after suffering from carbon monoxide...
Seven people were hospitalized in critical condition after suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning at a Hampton Inn in Ohio. The victims included both children and adults, according to the fire chief.(Source: WBNS via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MARYSVILLE, Ohio (AP) - Seven people were hospitalized in critical condition Saturday after suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning at a Hampton Inn in Ohio, officials said.

A total of nine people were taken to local hospitals, according to The Columbus Dispatch. Marysville Fire Chief Jay Riley told the newspaper that the source of the carbon monoxide was unclear but everyone who was hospitalized had been in the hotel’s pool area.

Riley said the victims included both children and adults. He did not provide exact ages.

Authorities said they received a 911 call Saturday evening about a 2-year-old girl who had either fallen into the pool or was found in the pool unconscious at the Hampton Inn in Marysville. More 911 calls soon followed about unconscious people or others who reported symptoms such as dizziness and a burning in the throat, Marysville Police Chief Tony Brooks said.

The hotel was evacuated shortly after. Brooks told the newspaper that all of the injured were alive when they were transported and that seven of the patients were in critical condition.

Two others were treated at the scene, and five more later sought treatment on their own at a hospital, Brooks said.

The Dispatch could not reach any members of the hotel management late Saturday. Riley said a Hampton Inn maintenance team was en route from out of state.

Marysville is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of Columbus.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

