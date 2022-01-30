Your Photos
Faribault woman identified as pedestrian hit, killed by squad driven by Rice County Sheriff’s deputy

By Meghan Grey
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORRISTOWN, Minn. (KEYC) - The pedestrian fatally struck by a Rice County Sheriff’s Office squad car Saturday has been identified as 52-year-old Stephanie Marie Wesley.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Highway 60 when it hit Wesley near the intersection of Holland Avenue in Morristown.

The deputy behind the wheel has been identified as Sgt. Trevor Peterson.

The sheriff’s office said he was not responding to an emergency call at the time of the crash.

MSP said it appears Wesley was walking in the road when the incident occurred.

First responders attempted lifesaving efforts but were unsuccessful.

Wesley was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said in a release, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time,”

MSP is still investigating the crash.

