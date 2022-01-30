Little Debbie snack cakes are now ice cream

Your Photos
Hudsonville Ice Cream and Little Debbie are collaborating again to put a cold and creamy twist on classic snack cakes, this time with seven new ice cream flavors.(Hand-out | Hudsonville Ice Cream)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(Gray News) – You can now eat your favorite snack cake by the pint.

Seven of Little Debbie’s classic snacks will be getting an ice cream makeover.

Starting Feb. 1, these ice cream flavors will be popping up in the freezer:

  • Oatmeal Creme Pies
  • Cosmic Brownies
  • Zebra Cakes
  • Honey Buns
  • Strawberry Shortcake Rolls
  • Swiss Rolls
  • Nutty Bars

Hudsonville Ice Cream announced the partnership with the snack food icon after the success of an ice cream based on the Christmas tree cakes last November.

The pints will be available exclusively at Walmart for $2.50. All seven flavors will be available year round.

