MSU finishes on top in Mark Schuck Open and Multi

By Mary Rominger
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 11:54 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota state men’s and third-ranked women’s track and field teams finished in first place, respectively, in the final day of the Mark Schuck Open.

Long-time MSU track & field coach and Nicollet native Schuck was recognized in the two-day open after announcing his December diagnosis of stage four pancreatic cancer. His journey is being shared on Caring Bridge.

