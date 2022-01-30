MSU finishes on top in Mark Schuck Open and Multi

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota state men’s and third-ranked women’s track and field teams finished in first place, respectively, in the final day of the Mark Schuck Open.

Long-time MSU track & field coach and Nicollet native Schuck was recognized in the two-day open after announcing his December diagnosis of stage four pancreatic cancer. His journey is being shared on Caring Bridge.

