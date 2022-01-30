Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

North Korea launches suspected missile in 7th test in 2022

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a meeting of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea, in December 2021.(Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Sunday fired at least one suspected ballistic missile into the sea — its 7th round of weapons launches this month — in an apparent attempt to pressure the Biden administration over long-stalled nuclear negotiations.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff didn’t immediately say whether the weapon was ballistic or how far it flew.

Japan’s Ministry of Defense and Prime Minister’s office said the weapon was possibly a ballistic missile but didn’t immediately provide further details.

North Korea has been ramping up its testing activity in recent months demonstrating its military might amid pandemic-related difficulties and a prolonged freeze in nuclear diplomacy with the United States.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valerie Weber
Minnesota State Mankato student sounds alarm after being left behind
Liberty Williams has lived 15 years hoping to get a fixed smile
Iowa teen trying to get facial surgery to stop bullying
Travis John Carlson, 38, right, and Tonia Lee Marsh, 41, left, both of St. Peter, were arrested...
St. Peter pair charged after attempting to steal Swan Lake Catholic Church bell
FILE — Local law enforcement agencies arrested a Fairmont man for drug possession on Thursday.
Fairmont man arrested, charged after drug bust
A new “20/20″ documentary, called “Gone at Dawn,” will premiere Friday on ABC and explores new...
New documentary to explore Jodi Huisentruit case nearly 27 years later

Latest News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) watches the sideline during a NFL divisional...
AP sources: Despite reports, Tom Brady hasn’t made up mind
A mailman was seen braving strong winds and heavy snowy during a nor'easter in Rhode Island....
Winter storm lashes East Coast with deep snow, high winds
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions...
Utah Sen. Mitt Romney isolating after positive COVID-19 test
For one Lincoln high schooler it’s been a challenging week. His car was stolen and wrecked,...
Car given to Nebraska high school student by his late father stolen and wrecked