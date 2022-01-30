St. Clair hosts “Coaches vs. Cancer” event

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -In St. Clair, the cyclones, LCWM knights and the New London-Spicer wildcats met for the annual Coaches vs. Cancer event Saturday.

The event raises money for the American Cancer Society through the local Relay for Life.

The initiative is nationwide, with college basketball coaches sporting “Suits and Sneakers” in support of healthy lifestyles.

Local chapters of the initiative bring that idea closer to home, in communities rocked by the effects of the disease.

“We’ve been directly affected, like everybody has, but our basketball program lost somebody in 2013, Neil Lang, who was part of our program. And that first year, my first year as head coach. And he was part of our group and unfortunately passed away in January 23 of 13, and I just knew, and I think the community knew okay, you know this needs to be something that we do,” said event organizer Charlie Freitag.

The walls of St. Clair School are lined with die-cuts bearing the names of those within the community who have fought the battle with cancer.

The event raises money through selling those die-cuts, selling food and baked goods, a silent auction and donation buckets with the faces of the school’s elementary teachers.

And the teacher who ends the night with the most money in their bucket gets pied in the face.

“With all the money the kids have raised for this, people are fighting the fight and supporting people you know that have lost battles and are continuing to fight battles and the motto we heard was again it’s a game you can’t lose tonight regardless of what happens on the scoreboard, I think everyone is certainly a winner tonight,” said girls basketball coach Brian Noyes.

The event raises over $20-thousand each year, and organizers hope to break the $30-thousand mark this year.

