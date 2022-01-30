Your Photos
St. Peter Fire Department hosts youth ice fishing contest

Youth Ice Fishing Contest competitor fishing on Hallett's Pond
Youth Ice Fishing Contest competitor fishing on Hallett's Pond(KEYC News Now)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - More than 200 kids spent Saturday afternoon ice fishing in St. Peter.

It’s all part of the St. Peter Fire Department’s Youth Ice Fishing Contest.

The annual competition is open to kids 15 and younger.

This year’s event took place at Hallett’s Pond.

Active and retired firefighters accompanied the competitors on the ice.

The department said the contest is an exciting way to connect with the public.

Firefighter Mark Kreykes stated, “We’re all about the community here. That’s why we do it. It’s great to see the kids getting outside, getting off their phones, getting out and enjoying the beautiful day. It’s awesome.”

The fire department provided kids with fishing rods, bait, prizes, hats and refreshments. Organizers said it’s all thanks to local sponsors and the community’s support.

Fire Chief Matt Ulman added, “The community supports us greatly. They donate to us, and we give back to the community. It’s kind of a mutual relationship with the community, and we like to support the kids and everything. We have some equipment that we give to those who are not fortunate enough to have it, and they get to try out ice fishing.”

The Youth Ice Fishing Contest is one of many events the fire department hosts throughout the year.

