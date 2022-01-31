2 men seriously injured in small plane crash near Hutchinson
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HUTCHINSON, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say two men were seriously injured Monday when a single-engine plane crashed in a field south of Hutchinson.
The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 1 p.m. The men were taken to an area hospital before being flown by helicopter to a metro-based trauma center, KARE-TV reported.
No further information was immediately available.
