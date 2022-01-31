2 men seriously injured in small plane crash near Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say two men were seriously injured Monday when a single-engine plane crashed in a field south of Hutchinson.

The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 1 p.m. The men were taken to an area hospital before being flown by helicopter to a metro-based trauma center, KARE-TV reported.

No further information was immediately available.

