2 men seriously injured in small plane crash near Hutchinson

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HUTCHINSON, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say two men were seriously injured Monday when a single-engine plane crashed in a field south of Hutchinson.

The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 1 p.m. The men were taken to an area hospital before being flown by helicopter to a metro-based trauma center, KARE-TV reported.

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

