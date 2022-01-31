Your Photos
The 5 Year Public Works Transportation Improvement Plan drafted

By Marissa Voss
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Over the span of the next 5 years Blue Earth County Public Works is planning some big changes to the city of Mankato and beyond.

“That includes the anticipated planning, funding and construction of approximately 84 million dollars worth of road and bridge infrastructure for those 5 years,” Blue Earth County Public Works Director, Ryan Thilges said.

The 5 Year Public Works Transportation Improvement Plan includes touch-ups for roads in Mapleton, Vernon Center, Mankato, Good Thunder, St. Clair and Lake Crystal.

A majority of the projects include grading and paving, but there are also some bigger tasks as well.

“Some of the key projects that we have in the five year plan include county road twelve near the Mankato airport, county road 26 in Mankato near Wickersham Health Campus, county road 82 Victory Drive, county road five which is third avenue. That one is scheduled in 2025 and that one is approximately five million dollars,” Thilges explained.

Roads aren’t the only projects that Blue Earth County is taking on, they will also be repairing a number of bridges in the area.

“Does have a significant amount of planning that goes into this projects and with some of the lead time to get some of these project delivered. We have to start working on these project three to four years in advance of actually being able to begin construction on them,” Thilges stated.

