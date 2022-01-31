Your Photos
“Climb 2 Feed Kids” event comes to Mount Kato

A group of runners gets ready to run at the base of Mount Kato in Mankato, Minn.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Mount Kato stood as the home for this years “Climb 2 Feed Kids” fundraising event.

Previous fundraisers had teams climbing stairs in Bresnan Arena in Mankato, but this year’s event had a bit more winter charm.

:”What they are doing is they are actually climbing up the side of the tubing hill here at Mount Kato, and then they’re sliding down to finish out. They’re doing it in a relay style event, so there’s 10 people each team, trying to compete for fastest time right now,” said Lillie Herbst of Feeding our Communities Partners.

The climb is Feeding our Communities Partners’ biggest fundraising event of the year, with the proceeds making up roughly half of the organization’s yearly budget for its various food distribution programs.

The organization hoped the event would bring in $100,000 this year.

Teams competed both for the best performance on the hill, and for most money raised for the event.

Organizers said the event gives groups in the community an opportunity to show their support to a cause many are well familiar with.

“I will give a huge shout-out to the area schools. That have raised above and beyond the number that they have. In fact currently right now in the lead is the Maple River Elementary Schools, and they raised over 5-thousand dollars. So it’s really kind of amazing, where it’s a tough time in schools for educators, and to see how much they believe, and see the benefit of our program, and come out and support it in such a huge way is really meaningful,” said Feeding our Communities Partners’ Lori Wollmuth.

In Mankato, Aaron Stuve, KEYC News Now.

