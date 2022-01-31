Fans bring extra support to Beargrease starting line

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Mushing teams hit the trails Sunday morning for the annual John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon.

The 300-mile journey started at Billy’s Bar in Duluth, surrounded by fans eager to be back, showing their support after a year with no spectators.

Among the crowds was some extra special support for two-time Beargrease champion Ryan Redington.

“I had long admired the sport of sled dog racing. I’ve admired the sheer athleticism of the dogs and the true grit and the passion of the mushers, and now to actually be a part of it on another level is just amazing,” said Dr. Heather Hadley DVM, DACVS.

Dr. Hadley is a veterinary surgeon from Mission Animal Hospital in the Twin Cities.

She cared for Redington’s dog Wildfire after being hit by a snowmobile last month, breaking several bones in his leg.

“We’re trying to give him the best chance at getting back to at least using his leg, and then time will tell if he will get back to racing or not,” said Dr. Hadley.

Redington said this could be his best Beargrease team despite the recent challenges.

“I’m ready to battle. I’m ready to get in there and start racing, and I’m ready to compete,” said Redington.

Meanwhile, reigning champion Erin Letzring, who beat Redington by just 7 seconds in 2021, is back to defend her title.

While a win would be great, she is just excited to be back out with her team.

“Anytime you show up for a race, you wanna be trying to win,” said Letzring. “We’re defiantly going to give it our best shot. You just run the dogs you have in front of you. You can’t be worried about what anyone else is doing and just have fun out there and see what happens.”

As for Redington, he has a little extra luck on board, a gift from Dr. Hadley’s daughter keeping his special teammate, Wildfire, with him for the ride.

“This is just a great experience to be here to support them,” said Dr. Hadley.

The Beargrease 120 will finish tomorrow morning near Finland, while the 24 full marathon racers are set to finish Tuesday night in Grand Portage.

Follow along with KBJR 6 as we bring you full coverage and results along the trail.

