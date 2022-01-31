Your Photos
Former Washington County Judge Tad Jude announces for AG

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Former Washington County Judge Tad Jude on Monday became the latest Republican hoping to unseat Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison.

Jude was a state lawmaker for nearly two decades and also served as a Hennepin County commissioner before being elected to the bench in 2010. He spent 10 years as a judge.

Jude said in a statement announcing his candidacy that he would focus on public safety and improved oversight of nonprofit organizations.

Business attorney Jim Schultz, former state Reps. Doug Wardlow and Dennis Smith and defense attorney Lynne Torgerson are also running.

