Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Historic city churches find new life as neighborhood centers

FILE - Many historic churches are finding new ways to use their buildings that let them both...
FILE - Many historic churches are finding new ways to use their buildings that let them both keep those sacred places viable and serve the neighborhoods they’ve anchored for decades.(Jim Mone | AP)
By Michael McShane
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Across the U.S., historic urban churches built decades ago to accommodate hundreds or thousands of worshippers and bulging Sunday school classes have struggled with shrinking flocks and rising preservation costs.

So, many are finding new ways to use their buildings that let them both keep those sacred places viable and serve the neighborhoods they’ve anchored for decades.

In Minneapolis alone, landmark churches have hosted everything from food pantries and Finnish language classes to tai-chi practices and group discussions on reparations.

Elsewhere in the country, they’ve rented out space for events or programs like preschools, bringing in much needed revenue, and also made their buildings available free to community groups.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valerie Weber
Minnesota State Mankato student sounds alarm after being left behind
Stephanie Marie Wesley
Faribault woman identified as pedestrian hit, killed by squad driven by Rice County Sheriff’s deputy
Liberty Williams has lived 15 years hoping to get a fixed smile
Iowa teen trying to get facial surgery to stop bullying
A Rice County Sheriff’s Office deputy struck and killed a Faribault woman in Morristown early...
Deputy strikes, kills woman with squad car in Morristown
A new “20/20″ documentary, called “Gone at Dawn,” will premiere Friday on ABC and explores new...
New documentary to explore Jodi Huisentruit case nearly 27 years later

Latest News

Police say one man is dead and and another man is in custody following an altercation in Anoka...
Police: 1 man dead, 1 in custody, following fight in Fridley
FILE - Testimony will resume for a second week as the federal trial continues for three former...
Trial to resume for cops accused of violating Floyd’s rights
Starting today, the Minnesota River Valley Transit will now require fares from riders. (Source:...
MRVT now requiring fares from riders
A man, Jason Alexander Cobb, 24, driving with two young children died in a multi-car accident...
Man dies in weekend multi-car accident