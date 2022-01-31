Iowa man injured in snowmobile accident

CHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - On Sunday at approximately 1:45 am, the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident along Highway 9 near Ridgeway.

Authorities say a man was traveling westbound on his snowmobile when he lost control and went off the trail. The driver was injured and transported to Regional Health Services in Cresco.

The accident remains under investigation. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says charges may be pending.

