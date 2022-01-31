Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Iowa virus hospitalizations fall from January peak

Iowa COVID-19
Iowa COVID-19(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The number of people hospitalized due to the coronavirus and the number of confirmed infections have dropped in Iowa, but hundreds of people in the state remain seriously ill with the virus.

State data released Monday shows that while hospitalizations have dropped about 10% in a week, Iowa continues to have 849 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 130 in intensive care.

The seven-day moving average of daily cases fell to around 4,200 from a recent peak of over 5,500 on Jan. 18. State data shows 242 people have died with COVID since Jan. 1.

Since the pandemic began, Iowa reports 8,501 have died.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valerie Weber
Minnesota State Mankato student sounds alarm after being left behind
Stephanie Marie Wesley
Faribault woman identified as pedestrian hit, killed by squad driven by Rice County Sheriff’s deputy
A man, Jason Alexander Cobb, 24, driving with two young children died in a multi-car accident...
Man dies in weekend multi-car accident
Liberty Williams has lived 15 years hoping to get a fixed smile
Iowa teen trying to get facial surgery to stop bullying
A Rice County Sheriff’s Office deputy struck and killed a Faribault woman in Morristown early...
Deputy strikes, kills woman with squad car in Morristown

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Attorneys for 3 cops in Floyd killing question training
Tensions over Ukraine drawing attention in South Dakot
Tensions over Ukraine drawing attention in South Dakota
Mini dogs race for gold at final Beargrease fundraiser
Mini dogs race for gold at final Beargrease fundraiser
Fans bring extra support to Beargrease starting line
Fans bring extra support to Beargrease starting line
Families of missing and murdered indigenous people rally for support in New Mexico.
Native families march to bring awareness for missing and murdered