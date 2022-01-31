Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Longest sled dog race in Lower 48 states is off and running

Mushers prepare for the exciting Beargrease race starting Sunday morning.
Mushers prepare for the exciting Beargrease race starting Sunday morning.(KBJR 6)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) - Mushers and teams in the longest sled dog race in the contiguous United States have hit the trail.

The 300-mile John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon kicked off Sunday morning from Billy’s Bar in Duluth. The teams are headed to Grand Portage in far northeastern Minnesota.

There are three other races for shorter distances, including the Junior Beargrease 120 for young mushers.

This year’s race marked the return of spectators along the trail. They were not allowed to cheer them on last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Beargrease is a qualifier for the Iditarod, the premier race for mushers, in Alaska in March.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valerie Weber
Minnesota State Mankato student sounds alarm after being left behind
Stephanie Marie Wesley
Faribault woman identified as pedestrian hit, killed by squad driven by Rice County Sheriff’s deputy
Liberty Williams has lived 15 years hoping to get a fixed smile
Iowa teen trying to get facial surgery to stop bullying
A man, Jason Alexander Cobb, 24, driving with two young children died in a multi-car accident...
Man dies in weekend multi-car accident
A Rice County Sheriff’s Office deputy struck and killed a Faribault woman in Morristown early...
Deputy strikes, kills woman with squad car in Morristown

Latest News

KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
FILE - A house fire in St. Cloud has taken the life of one person while firefighters rescued...
House fire in St. Cloud kills one person, another rescued
Former Washington County Judge Tad Jude on Monday became the latest Republican hoping to unseat...
Former Washington County Judge Tad Jude announces for AG
Domino’s Pizza is flipping the usual tipping etiquette in a push to get more customers to...
Here’s why you may want to consider carryout the next time you order Domino’s