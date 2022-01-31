Man dies in weekend multi-car accident

McLeod County, Minn. (KEYC) - A man driving with two young children died in a multi-car accident over the weekend.

Jason Alexander Cobb, 24, of Wesley, IA, was driving northbound on Hwy 15 in McLeod County on Saturday when he collided with two vehicles going southbound.

Cobb was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The two children in the vehicle, a two year old and four year old suffered non-life threatening injuries.

In the other two vehicles, Eugene Johnson, 68, and his passenger, Kristine Johnson, 67, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Dean Helget, 54, of New Ulm was in the other vehicle, he did not receive any injury from the accident.

