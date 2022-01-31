Mavericks still top team in nation, McKay picks up 100th career win

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Mavericks remain the top men’s hockey team in the nation in this week’s USCHO Poll.

MSU showcased their talents over the weekend in a non-conference series against Arizona State in Mankato. The Mavericks picked up their 10th series sweep of the season with a 4-2 win Friday and a 5-3 victory on Saturday.

Senior goaltender Dryden McKay continues to add to his already historic season as well. MSU’s victory on Saturday marked his 100th career win between the posts, which ranks third all-time in NCAA Division I Men’s Hockey history.

McKay only trails former University of Michigan goaltenders Marty Turco and Steve Shields, who recorded 127 and 111 wins, respectively, in their college careers.

The Mavericks have accumulated a 25-5 overall record this season, while going 17-3-2 against CCHA opponents.

No. 1 Minnesota State will return to the ice Friday and Saturday for a weekend series at Bowling Green State. The games will be broadcast via Flo Hockey and will also be streamed on the radio locally on KTOE AM 1420.

Congrats @drydenmckay for becoming the third player in NCAA men's hockey history to earn 100 career wins!!! 😈#NCAAHockey x 📸 @MinnStMHockey pic.twitter.com/NOLvd1yjec — NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) January 30, 2022

