Minneapolis wedding group hosts annual “Rochester Unveiled” showcase

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s been an up-and-down time for the wedding industry, but one event at the Hilton in downtown Rochester Sunday looked to make life easier for some looking to get married soon.

The event, called “Rochester Unveiled,” was run by Minneapolis-based group called “The Wedding Guys.” The purpose of the event was to show off local vendors for wedding events, such as caterers, photographers, and designers. The main goal is that people looking to make wedding plans know of some of the more convenient options to them in southern Minnesota.

“Our focus is really to find all the neatest, coolest, most hip things that couples are looking for, cause they want to incorporate new ideas into their wedding, so that their wedding is different than other weddings that their guests might be attending. So, we’re looking for all those fun things and to bring them to one place, so they can see and experience them all in kind of an immersive experience,” said Matthew Trettel, known as The Wedding Guy.

The annual event typically takes place at the end of January every year.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.