MRVT now requiring fares from riders

Starting today, the Minnesota River Valley Transit will now require fares from riders. (Source: KEYC News Now Photo/Ryan Sjoberg)(KEYC News Now)
By Michael McShane
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:49 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Starting today, the Minnesota River Valley Transit will now require fares from riders.

The MRVT board has set bus fares for adults and seniors to $3. The fare in Kasota is a bit pricier at $4.50.

The price for students is $2. Student fares apply for a student traveling to or from a secondary school building on a school day between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Tickets sold before COVID can be used during February of 2022. The tickets will need to be of the appropriate type and will require two tickets per ride.

On March 1, MRVT will no longer accept tickets for rides. Passengers now have access to a new payment method called MRVT EZ-Pay.

Only those passengers that wish to use credit or debit cards to pay for their rides need to create an MRVT EZ-Pay account.

Cash fares will only be taken on the bus.

