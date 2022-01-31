Your Photos
Police: 1 man dead, 1 in custody, following fight in Fridley

Police say one man is dead and and another man is in custody following an altercation in Anoka County.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FRIDLEY, Minn. (KEYC) - Police say one man is dead and and another man is in custody following an altercation in Anoka County.

Officers were called to a report of a fight and an unconscious man in Fridley about 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, lifesaving measures taken, but police say the man died at the scene. Meanwhile, a second man who was involved in the flight had left the scene, but was located a short time later, according to police.

The names and ages of those involved have not been released.

No other details were immediately available, including what may have led up to the fight.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

