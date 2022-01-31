Report: 5 Duluth beaches show high levels of E. Coli

DULUTH, MN -- The state of Minnesota is looking into solutions after a new report showed five beaches in the Duluth area often see high levels of dangerous bacteria.

According to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, the following beaches often experience spikes of E.coli bacteria, making the water unsafe at times for swimming or other recreation:

-Leif Erikson Park beach

-Harbor Side of Minnesota Point 15th Street beach

-Harbor Side of Park Point 20th Street/Hearding Island Canal beach

-Park Point Sky Harbor parking lot beach

-Boy Scout Landing beach on the St. Louis River

The report is called a total maximum daily load (TMDL) report, and it’s the first of its kind done in Minnesota.

A TMDL determines how much of a pollutant a body of water can accept while still meeting water quality standards. It also specifies the reductions needed among sources of pollutants.

According to the MPCA, the bacteria reductions needed to meet water quality standards range from an estimated 4% at Leif Erikson Park Beach to 84% at Park Point 20th Street/Hearding Island Canal beach.

Potential bacteria sources include stormwater runoff, wildlife and pet waste, possible leaks from sanitary sewer lines, inadequate bathroom facilities, illegal sump pump discharges, and more, according to the MPCA.

The public is invited to review and comment on the Duluth beaches TMDL draft report.

to view the report.

There will be a public meeting held from 1-3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8.

The meeting will be held via Webex, Tuesday, February 8, from 1 - 3 p.m.

to join the meeting.

You can submit comments or request information from Lindsey Krumrie, 218-302-6605, 800-657-3864, MPCA, 525 Lake Ave. S., Suite 400, Duluth, MN, 55802 by 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

Written comments must include a statement of the respondent’s interest in the report, and the action requested of the MPCA, including specific changes to sections of the draft report and the reasons for making those changes.

