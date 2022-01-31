Your Photos
State Auditor report finds no significant concerns about state’s reported COVID-19 data

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A new report by State Auditor Rob Sand said there are no significant concerns regarding the integrity of the COVID-19 data reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health on its public website.

Sand released the report on Monday reviewing the state’s data reporting from March 1, 2020 through May 17, 2021 to determine compliance with the Code of Iowa and reporting requirements under the CARES Act.

Sands’ report said the data on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard was supported by the lab results submitted to IDPH. The state then takes the data and reports it on coronavirus.iowa.gov, an online dashboard made available to the public.

Additionally, Sand found any delays and late-recorded test results appear to be attributable entirely to private labs submitting results late, rather than any issues from Iowa state government.

Positivity rates reported by the state are accurate and supported by the data submitted by various labs, according to Sands’ findings.

However, Sand said there are opportunities for the state to make improvements to its website to enhance transparency and accountability. That includes considering updating the information on a daily basis. Right now, the state updates some of its data once a week on Wednesdays, and other data is updated weekly Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

