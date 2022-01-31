Your Photos
Trial to resume for cops accused of violating Floyd’s rights

FILE - Testimony will resume for a second week as the federal trial continues for three former...
FILE - Testimony will resume for a second week as the federal trial continues for three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights.(Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 7:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Testimony will resume for a second week as the federal trial continues for three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights.

Prosecutors are trying to prove that Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao deprived Floyd of his rights when they failed to give him medical aid as Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck.

Kueng and Thao are also charged for failing to intervene.

The former head of training at the Minneapolis Police Department is expected to be back on the stand Monday.

Katie Blackwell testified last week that the three officers did not follow department policy when Floyd was killed.

But Kueng’s defense attorney says training is lacking in some areas and new officers are trained to obey senior officers.

