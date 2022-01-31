Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Woman goes skiing for the first time two months shy of turning 100

By Jeffrey Lindblom and Gray News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAD, S.D. (KOTA/Gray News) - A 99-year-old woman was able to hit the slopes for the first time to cross a major item off her bucket list.

KOTA reports Edyth Warne, who turns 100 in March, has had disabilities her whole life that prevented her from skiing, but an organization called Ski for Light made her dreams come true.

Family members attended Warne’s first trek up a ski lift and down the slopes at Terry Peak in Lead, South Dakota.

“It did turn to emotional fear of ‘Oh my gosh, what could happen out here?’” Warne’s grandson Austin Pearce said.

Warne was in good hands though, as she was guided down the slopes by a member of the nonprofit organization, taking every turn with grace.

“Oh my god. This is unbelievable,” Warne said as she took her first trip down.

It was so much fun, Warne decided to go two more times.

“This was wonderful,” Warne said with a smile. “I think everybody should do it. Even though it’s real bumpy.”

The 99-year-old realized she was doing something she and some of her family members never thought was possible, but with a little help, she was able to make a dream come true.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valerie Weber
Minnesota State Mankato student sounds alarm after being left behind
Stephanie Marie Wesley
Faribault woman identified as pedestrian hit, killed by squad driven by Rice County Sheriff’s deputy
A man, Jason Alexander Cobb, 24, driving with two young children died in a multi-car accident...
Man dies in weekend multi-car accident
Liberty Williams has lived 15 years hoping to get a fixed smile
Iowa teen trying to get facial surgery to stop bullying
A Rice County Sheriff’s Office deputy struck and killed a Faribault woman in Morristown early...
Deputy strikes, kills woman with squad car in Morristown

Latest News

Lauren Smith-Fields, 23, was found dead in her apartment Dec. 12.
Connecticut woman found dead after Bumble date; criminal investigation opened
FILE - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin pauses while speaking during a media briefing at the...
Austin to governors: Guard troops must get COVID-19 vaccine
The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday at USP Beaumont, a federal prison in Beaumont,...
US federal prisons on lockdown after 2 Texas inmates killed
Connecticut woman found dead after Bumble date
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Judge rejects plea deal for man who killed Ahmaud Arbery