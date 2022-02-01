Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Police: 2 students shot, 1 fatally, at Minnesota school

Police said a shooting Tuesday outside a Minnesota school killed one student and injured another.
Police said a shooting Tuesday outside a Minnesota school killed one student and injured another.(CNN, POOL)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHFIELD, Minn. (AP) — Police in Minnesota say two students were shot, one fatally, outside a suburban Minneapolis school.

Richfield Police Chief Jay Henthorne said the students were shot about 12:07 p.m. outside South Education Center.

The surviving student was in critical condition at a local hospital.

Henthorne said suspects fled and police searched the area. South Education Center has about 200 students, according to its website, which describes it as a school that offers special education programs and an alternative high school, with students as young as prekindergarten.

District 287 Superintendent Sandra Lewandowski said the students were shot near the school’s front entrance.

She said parents and students were being reunited Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephanie Marie Wesley
Faribault woman identified as pedestrian hit, killed by squad driven by Rice County Sheriff’s deputy
A man, Jason Alexander Cobb, 24, driving with two young children died in a multi-car accident...
Man dies in weekend multi-car accident
FBI agents seen outside a school in Richfield, MN after reports of a shooting nearby.
Police: 2 students shot, 1 fatally, at Minnesota school
A small plane crashed Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, near Hutchinson, Minn. The McLeod County Sheriff’s...
2 men seriously injured in small plane crash near Hutchinson
GoFundMe created for family of Faribault woman fatally struck by officer’s vehicle

Latest News

FBI agents seen outside a school in Richfield, MN after reports of a shooting nearby.
Police: 2 students shot, 1 fatally, at Minnesota school
Senators hopeful for the future of bill to aid post-9/11 veterans
Senators hopeful for the future of bill to aid post-9/11 veterans
Nurse Lydia Holly prepares a child's COVID-19 vaccine dose, on Nov. 3, 2021, at Children's...
Pfizer asks FDA to allow COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5
Sen. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., arrives for the vote to temporarily fund the government, at the...
Sen. Luján suffers stroke, expected to make ‘full recovery’