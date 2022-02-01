BREAKING: Police presence outside suburban Minneapolis school

RICHFIELD, Minn. (AP) - Police are at the scene of a suburban Minneapolis school following unconfirmed reports of a shooting nearby.

KSTP-TV reported a heavy police presence Tuesday afternoon at South Education Center in Richfield, a southern suburb of Minneapolis. Police didn’t immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press. A woman who answered the phone at the school said “no comment” and hung up on a reporter. Messages left with the school district superintendent weren’t immediately returned.

BREAKING: Special Agents from @ATFStPaul are responding to reports of a shooting near a school in Richfield, Minn. This is a developing situation. Please refer to @RichfieldPD for official news updates. pic.twitter.com/zAmk5Mjj0Z — ATF St. Paul (@ATFStPaul) February 1, 2022

I’m currently being briefed on the situation unfolding in Richfield. Our Department of Public Safety is in touch with local law enforcement and we are monitoring the situation closely. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) February 1, 2022

South Education Center has about 200 students, according to its website, which describes it as a school that offers special education programs and an alternative high school, with students as young as pre-kindergarten.

