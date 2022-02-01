BREAKING: Police presence outside suburban Minneapolis school

Your Photos
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHFIELD, Minn. (AP) - Police are at the scene of a suburban Minneapolis school following unconfirmed reports of a shooting nearby.

KSTP-TV reported a heavy police presence Tuesday afternoon at South Education Center in Richfield, a southern suburb of Minneapolis. Police didn’t immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press. A woman who answered the phone at the school said “no comment” and hung up on a reporter. Messages left with the school district superintendent weren’t immediately returned.

South Education Center has about 200 students, according to its website, which describes it as a school that offers special education programs and an alternative high school, with students as young as pre-kindergarten.

