BREAKING: Police presence outside suburban Minneapolis school
RICHFIELD, Minn. (AP) - Police are at the scene of a suburban Minneapolis school following unconfirmed reports of a shooting nearby.
KSTP-TV reported a heavy police presence Tuesday afternoon at South Education Center in Richfield, a southern suburb of Minneapolis. Police didn’t immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press. A woman who answered the phone at the school said “no comment” and hung up on a reporter. Messages left with the school district superintendent weren’t immediately returned.
South Education Center has about 200 students, according to its website, which describes it as a school that offers special education programs and an alternative high school, with students as young as pre-kindergarten.
