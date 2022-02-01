Cybersecurity tips and tricks

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As technology becomes a bigger part of our everyday lives, the importance of remaining aware of cybersecurity becomes even more important.

Nathan Sloneker is a senior at Minnesota State University Mankato studying Computer Information Technology as well as law enforcement. Nathan also hosts the “Cyber Aware” podcast, which aims to educate about the importance of cybersecurity in our everyday life.

“Here we have something called the four P’s, which is just good safe practices. We’ve got passwords, patching, phishing and protecting your devices,” explained Stoneker.

Safe cybersecurity practices include using different passwords for different accounts and changing them often, not giving personal or account information to anyone outside of trusted sources and keeping devices up to date on the latest updates from the developer.

In a time where cybersecurity attacks can seem all too common, Stoneker says that the best way to avoid security breaches in either personal or professional accounts is to avoid human error.

“You know the people are kind of known as, I guess the most riskful part of an organization. Or if there’s going to be an issue it’s usually the people that are the security issue. So, you know even just the personal practices with cybersecurity are going to carry over into your business, into your work,” Stoneker said.

Finally, Stoneker says that the best way to protect yourself and your personal information is to remain “Cyber Aware”.

“Understanding how you can be safe online, if you are being safe online. Taking a minute and doing inventory on all your devices and your practices and just to make sure that you’re staying safe out there is probably the biggest thing that I can recommend for people out there,” remarked Stoneker.

