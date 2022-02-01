Former champ Ryan Anderson wins 2022 Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon

GRAND PORTAGE, MN -- Ryan Anderson has won the 2022 John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon.

Anderson crossed the finish line in Grand Portage around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, after starting the 300-mile journey Sunday morning at Billy’s Bar in Duluth.

The Ray, Minnesota native who now lives in Cushing, Wisconsin is a previous full-distance champion, most recently taking the crown in 2017.

Anderson has also won the Beargrease mid-distance race.

Wade Marrs, a first-time competitor in the Beargrease, is expected to cross the finish line in second place.

This Beargrease has been one to remember, with multiple teams expected to contend for the title dropping out.

Former champion Ryan Redington was the first to scratch Monday night, after dealing with an uncooperative dog and a low number of dogs.

2021 winner Erin Letzring and previous winner Nathan Schroeder also dropped out overnight.

They say the warm conditions and mushy snow were exhausting their dogs, so they made the decision in their best interest.

