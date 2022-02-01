Your Photos
GoFundMe created for family of Faribault woman fatally struck by officer’s vehicle

Around 2 a.m. Saturday, 52-year-old Stephanie Marie Wesley was fatally struck by a Rice Country Sheriff’s Office squad car when it was traveling eastbound.
By Jared Dean
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FARIBAULT, Minn. (KEYC) - Around 2 a.m. Saturday, 52-year-old Stephanie Marie Wesley was fatally struck by a Rice Country Sheriff’s Office squad car when it was traveling eastbound in the 8000 block of Morristown Blvd.

The sheriff’s office has released dashboard camera footage just before the crash.

The video appears to show Wesley lying on the road just before being struck. Deputies at the scene began rendering aid. Morristown Rescue and North Ambulance were on the scene and after lifesaving efforts were made.

Wesley was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was Sgt. Trevor Peterson.

Authorities say he was traveling under the speed limit of 60 mph. The case remains under investigation. Inquiries about the investigation should be directed to Minnesota State Patrol.

A GoFundMe has been started to help the Wesley family with funeral expenses.

