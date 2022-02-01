Your Photos
Greater Mankato Area United Way calling for volunteers

Greater Mankato Area United Way will soon begin the review process for 2023 funding and looks for volunteers to participate.(KEYC)
By Michael McShane
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:22 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Greater Mankato Area United Way will soon begin the review process for 2023 funding and looks for volunteers to participate.

United Way’s annual community-led review process determines the distribution of campaign funds and ensures donor dollars are used efficiently.

Each spring, more than 80 community impact volunteers review funding applications, interview agencies and recommend the best allocation of the following year’s funds. Volunteers usually work 10 to 12 hours between March and May during the review process.

Greater Mankato Area United Way recently hit its 2022 campaign goal of $2,060,000 to fund 59 programs within 40 agencies

